At the meeting between Editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Thuan Huu (R) and head of the China Radio International (CRI)’s representative office in Vietnam Rui Wei (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

– Press and news agencies of Vietnam and China need to promote information sharing as well as enhance delegation exchange to boost the friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples, said press officials of both countries.The view was shared by Thuan Huu, member of the Party Central Committee (PCC), deputy head of the PCC’s Communication and Education Commission and Editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, and Rui Wei, head of the China Radio International (CRI)’s representative office in Vietnam at their meeting in Hanoi on April 26.The two sides informed each other on the exchange of delegations and cooperation between Nhan Dan Newspaper and Chinese press.They agreed that the Vietnamese and Chinese Parties and States attach much importance to bolstering the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, including collaboration between press and news agencies of both sides.Thuan Huu congratulated the CRI on the opening of the CRI’s representative office in Vietnam and expressed his hope that Nhan Dan Newspaper and the CRI will carry out cooperation in the fields of information and professional training.He suggested the CRI share with Nhan Dan Newspaper articles in Chinese featuring the culture and people of China.Meanwhile, Rui Wei underlined that the establishment of the CRI’s representative office in Vietnam shows China’s respect for the ties with the Southeast Asian nation. He also expressed his wish to step up collaboration with Nhan Dan Newspaper.-VNA