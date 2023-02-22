Business Hanoi to have 5-9 OCOP design and promotion centres The Hanoi People's Committee has issued a plan on developing from 5-9 centres for One Commune One Product (OCOP) design, introduction, promotion and sale in association with tourism across the city in 2023.

Business Number of flights, passengers rises sharply in two months The number of flights and passengers has skyrocketed in the first two months of this year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Border gates in Lang Son in full swing In the first two months of 2023, export activities through border gates of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have increased drastically, particularly shipments of farm produce.

Business Gas sale heads of agreement signed for O Mon II Thermal Power Project The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and a joint venture between the Trading Construction Works Organisation (WTO) and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation signed a gas sale heads of agreement for O Mon II Thermal Power Project on February 22.