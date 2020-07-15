In addition to consumer goods, the smuggling of other valuable goods such as fuel, oil, and coal was also growing in prevalence and foreigners were becoming involved. The Vietnam Coast Guard has uncovered 35 cases of smuggling so far this year, including more than 10 million tonnes of coal and a million tonnes of fuel.

Surveillance vessels conduct regular patrols at sea to identify the hundreds of foreign vessels that regularly violate Vietnam’s waters.

In the remaining months of the year, as well as ensuring maritime safety and security, the Vietnam Coast Guard will also focus on detecting and handling cases of smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods, especially in key regions./.

VNA