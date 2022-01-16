Vietnam confirms 15,684 new COVID-19 cases on January 16
A medical staff at the door of a house with COVID-19 infected residents in the northern province of Bac Ninh to give medicine and collect samples for testing. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam logged an additional 15,684 COVID-19 infections, including 41 imported ones, over the past 24 hours to 4pm on January 16, the Ministry of Health reported.
The capital city of Hanoi detected the highest number of 2,982 cases. It was followed by the central city of Da Nang and the central province Khanh Hoa, with 888 and 680, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 2,023,546, ranking 28th among 224 countries and territories across the world. Among the cases, 68 were infected with the Omicron variant, all imported and quarantined right upon arrival.
Also on January 16, up to 9,326 patients were declared to be free from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 1,727,290.
Meanwhile, 129 new fatalities were reported on the day, raising the death toll to 35,609, equivalent to 1.8 percent of the total infections.
As many as 168,003,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far, including 78,595,722 first, 72,319,574 second, and 17,087,867 third shots./.