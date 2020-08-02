Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing tally to 590
Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on August 2 morning, including two linked to the outbreak in central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Returnees from the outbreak in central Da Nang city test for COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on August 2 morning, including two linked to the outbreak in central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
One of the two cases related to Da Nang city is a 42-year-old man living in HCM City who had been to Da Nang for vacation. He is now under treatment at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
The other is a 40-year-old man from central Quang Ngai province. He had close contact with patient No. 517 at Da Nang General Hospital. He tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 1 and is being treated at a local medical centre.
The remaining two patients flew from Russia to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 17 onboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN5062. They were quarantined right upon entry in the northern province of Hoa Binh, and are being treated at the provincial general hospital.
Twenty-one others on the same flight had previously been confirmed infected as well.
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 590, including 306 imported cases who were quarantined right upon arrival.
Of the total cases, 373 have recovered so far. There have been three deaths related to the virus.
As of August 2 morning, the total number of coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak in Da Nang increased to 144 since July 25.
Among the active patients, six have tested negative for the virus once, and eight at least twice.
A total 94,216 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide./.