Health Another COVID-19 patient in Vietnam dies Another COVID-19 patient in Vietnam died on July 31, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Society Deputy PM: Top priority placed on wiping out COVID-19 hotbed in Da Nang Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has requested authorities to give the top priority to localising and soon wiping out the COVID-19 hotbed in the central city of Da Nang.

Health Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

Health Vietnam reports 37 more COVID-19 infection cases Vietnam recorded 37 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 31, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.