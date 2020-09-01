Business Over 990 million USD worth of G-bonds raised in August The State Treasury mobilised 22.850 trillion VND (992.1 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in August, down 61 percent from the previous month.

Business JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Vietnam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an exclusive interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business More export chances for winter crops The agricultural production area of the winter crop in northern provinces was expected to increase by 20 percent to meet the increasing demand from China, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Business Businesses pitch in to ease financial pressure on consumers amid COVID-19 Many members of the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City have promised not to increase the prices of goods, especially essential goods, to share consumers’ difficulties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.