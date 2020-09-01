Vietnam confirms no new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries on September 1
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases stood unchanged at 1,044 at 18:00 on September 1 as no new infections were reported over the past 12 hours, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The recovered patients in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)
Of the national count, 690 were locally transmitted, with 550 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang as from July 25.
Twenty eight patients were given the all-clear during the day, including the first two patients in the central province of Quang Tri, raising the total number of recoveries to 735.
Among the active patients, 27 tested negative for the coronavirus once, 53 twice, and 37 three times. There have been 34 fatalities so far.
As many as 55,370 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide./.