Politics Hoang Sa – sacred part of Vietnam’s territory Hoang Sa (Paracels) and Truong Sa (Spratlys), like integral pieces of Vietnamese blood and flesh, form part of the country’s territory, which is an immutable truth cherished by the Vietnamese people for generations. Fifty years have passed since January 19, 1974, when Hoang Sa was illegally occupied by China, this archipelago remains a persistent concern of the Vietnamese people.

Politics Get-together marks 74th anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic ties The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organsiations (HUFO) organised a get-together on January 18 to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Politics NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing establishment of Viet Yen township National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 18 evening attended a ceremony to announce the National Assembly Standing Committee's resolution on the establishment of Viet Yen township and its wards in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Videos Vietnam, Hungary enhance cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the European nation from January 18-20.