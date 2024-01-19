Vietnam congratulates Laos on army's 75th anniversary
A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on January 18 visited the headquarters of its Lao counterpart in Vientiane, and extending congratulations on the 75th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (LPA) (January 20, 1979-2024).
Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), who led the delegation, hailed the LPA for its contributions to national construction and defence of Laos as well as peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
The Vietnamese Party, State, Government, people and army always remember the support of their Lao counterparts during the past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and development, he said.
The officer noted his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the neighbouring country will reap greater achievements and affirm their role and position in the region and the world at large.
Tan also highlighted fruitful defence cooperation between the two countries, especially in delegation exchange, personnel training and communications, and suggested the two defence ministries continue their close coordination to comprehensively and effectively implement cooperation areas based on signed documents.
On this occasion, he conveyed a letter of congratulations from Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang to General Chansamone Chanyalath, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.
For his part, Chansamone Chanyalath emphasised the support from the Party, Government, army and people of Vietnam to Laos and its army over the past 75 years.
The same day, a delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies in Laos visited the Lao Ministry of National Defence and the boarding culture and ethnicity school of the LPA, a gift from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to its counterpart, to extend their congratulations.
Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung presents flowers to the school. (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung presented the school with nearly 1,500 USD to help it consolidate its infrastructure and equipment./.