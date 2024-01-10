Sci-Tech VinFuture Prize’s fourth season launched The 4th season of VinFuture Prize, an annual international award that honours remarkable scientific breakthroughs and promotes innovations for humankind, officially commenced on January 9, calling for nominations worldwide.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s e-government architecture framework updated The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recently gave an update on the e-Government Architecture Framework (version 3.0), an important document to be applied in ministries, governmental agencies, and centrally-run cities and provinces.

Sci-Tech Vietnam develops digital transformation network The Prime Minister has approved a project on consolidating apparatus organisation, and improving state management and law enforcement capacity in digital transformation from central to local levels by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Sci-Tech GenAI to contribute 14 trillion VND to Vietnam’s digital economy by 2030 Generative AI is expected to contribute 14 trillion VND (574.83 million USD) to the Vietnamese digital economy by 2030, Dang Huu Son, co-founder of LovinBot AI and Vice Chairman of the local digital human resources development alliance AIID, has said.