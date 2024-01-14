At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Park, a gift from the Vietnamese Government’s Special Working Committee, has recently been inaugurated and handed over to the Party Organisation and administration of Viengxay district, the northern Lao province of Houaphanh.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Vo Minh Luong, who is also head of the committee, affirmed that over the past years, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States have kept growing with remarkable results across various sectors, making substantial contributions to socio-economic development, national defence and security, and the overall well-being of the people in both Vietnam and Laos.



He wished that the work, once put into operation, would prove effective and contribute to raising public awareness of the great friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



Head of the Political General Department under the Lao Ministry of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Thoongloi Silivong affirmed that the project not only holds significance to the development of Houaphanh province but also serves as a place for educating the younger generations of both countries, especially officials and people of Houaphanh, about the special bilateral relationship.



The park, spanning a total area of 9,000 sq.m, was built at a cost of 40 billion VND (1.66 million USD./.