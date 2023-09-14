Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung

(Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha's participation at the Group of 77 developing countries and China (G77+China) Summit in Havana from September 15-18 at the invitation of the Cuban Government and his working visit to the country demonstrate Vietnam’s solidarity and support to Cuba in the external relations front.



Ambassador to the country Le Thanh Tung said this is a chance for Vietnam and Cuba to discuss orientations and measures to continue concretising high-level agreements reached by leaders of the Parties and governments of the two sides to deepen and strengthen the traditional brotherhood and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



The two sides plan to gradually make bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with their sound political relations, strengthening their collaboration and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, he said, adding that through this, Vietnam hopes to show the country’s stance and active and responsible engagement in the settlement of international issues.



Ambassador Tung noted that the visit is coincident to the 50th anniversary of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam, becoming the first and only foreign leader to visit the liberated zone in Quang Tri province.



He underlined that the brotherhood, solidarity, all-round cooperation and mutual trust between Vietnam and Cuba have continued to develop and expand in all fields, reflected in the fruitful outcomes of regular visits by high-ranking leaders of the two sides as well as the exchanges of delegations at all levels among ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations and localities in the first nine months of this year, especially the Cuba visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from April 18-23.





Participants at the G77 + China summit will analyse international situation as well as advantages and challenges facing developing countries, while seeking consensus on orientations and measures to improve the voice and role of G77 in the international political and economic life, as well as the process to reform the global governance towards the target of building a stable and equal international order, promoting collaboration among developing and developed countries, enhancing their cooperation efficiency, especially in science, technology, innovation, knowledge and science-technology development and innovation application on responding to development challenges.



Themed “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”, the event is expected to adopt a number of joint statements recognising the significance of the topic in the current world, calling for the narrowing down of the development gap in science and technology among developing and developed countries, and promoting international cooperation in the field, thus making full use of experience sharing, capacity building and technology transfer in promoting growth of developing countries.



As a founding member of the G77, the Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy PM Ha will make positive and important contributions to the success of the summit, while sharing its national views on the theme of the event as well as the country’s experience in designing planning and implementing national strategies in science-technology, digital transformation, green transition, sustainable development as well as international cooperation in these areas. Vietnam will also give initiatives and solutions to beef up the South-South cooperation and partnership among developing and developed countries in science-technology and innovation, said the ambassador./.