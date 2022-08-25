Vietnam, Cuba bolster cooperation in ideological work
Representatives of the Communist Parties of Vietnam and Cuba on August 24 reaffirmed their willingness to strengthen the existing brotherly relations between the two nations, and bilateral exchange on political-ideological work.
Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Lai Xuan Mon (R) and Head of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)'s Central Committee Rogelio Polanco Fuentes (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) - The commitment was reached at a meeting between Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Lai Xuan Mon, and Head of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)'s Central Committee Rogelio Polanco Fuentes.
The commitment was reached at a meeting between Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Lai Xuan Mon, and Head of the Ideological Department of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)’s Central Committee Rogelio Polanco Fuentes.
Polanco thanked Vietnam for its solidarity with Cuba, including messages of sympathy and donations after the recent fire that broke out in the western city of Matanzas on August 5.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese official said Vietnam will continue to further strengthen the brotherhood ties with Cuba.
The two sides exchanged information related to the political theory, and popularisation and protection of the ideological foundation of the Party, journalism, publishing, culture, science, and education; and information about achievements that the two parties and people have achieved.
The two sides reaffirmed the desire to expand and strengthen cooperation in the political and ideological work.
The Vietnamese delegation began its official visit to Cuba on August 20. As part of the visit, the delegation visited the Granma newspaper - the official voice of the PCC, met with representatives of the Union of Journalists of Cuba, toured the Fidel Castro Centre, and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh City at the park named after him in Havana./.