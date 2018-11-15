The sixth Vietnam International Bicycle Exhibition (Vietnam Cycle) 2018 opens in Hanoi on November 15. (Photo: thethao247.vn)

The sixth Vietnam International Bicycle Exhibition (Vietnam Cycle) 2018 opened in Hanoi on November 15, introducing over 100 of the latest bicycle models and spare parts produced by Vietnam and other countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and China.Trinh Xuan Tuan, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Trade Fair and Advertising Company, said that the exhibition is organised annually in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with an aim to develop the bicycle production sector of Vietnam.According to Nguyen Huu Son, Vice President of the Vietnam Motorcycle and Bicycle Association, the total number of electric motorbikes and bicycles in Vietnam has reached about 500,000 – up 30 percent compared to 2016, the highest rise amongst all kinds of transport vehicles.Notably, electric motorbikes and bicycles have drawn a large number of students, stay-at-home mothers, and shippers thanks to their small size and reasonable price.At the same time, some companies joining the event, including Malaysia’s Tanlan and Thailand’s Lotus N Lotus, have introduced unique models that stand out from other popular ones, with the hope of drawing attention from importers and consumers in Vietnam.The Vietnam Cycle 2018 is expected to bring new experiences for visitors and provide an ideal space for enterprises and the public to interact, said Son.Son noted that this year the exhibition sees the participation of more spare part suppliers, including BQL and Emotovn. Ancient bike clubs have also contributed interesting models to the event, he added.During the event, the organiser has also arranged direct meetings between producers, distributors, and retailers in the northern region and a number of big importers from Ho Chi Minh City, thus increasing their connectivity and enhancing the efficiency of business activities to boost the growth of the sector.The exhibition will last until November 18. –VNA