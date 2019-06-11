At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and the Czech Republic should help their defence businesses to seek cooperation opportunities in military trade and defence industry, Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang has said.Giang, who is also Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, made the suggestion at a reception for visiting Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic’s Parliament and Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Vojtech Filip in Hanoi on June 11.The Vietnamese official proposed the two sides increase experience exchanges and cooperation to address the consequences of bombs and mines left over from war and participate in the United Nations peacekeeping forces.He said since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in 2012, the two defence ministries have organised a number of activities to develop their relations such as delegation exchanges, human resources training, and defence industry enhancement.He suggested the two sides continue promoting all-level delegation exchanges, especially among high-ranking officers, and cooperation in officers’ training and scientific research and technology simulation.Vojtech Filip agreed with Giang’s proposals and affirmed that the Czech Republic always attaches importance to developing traditional and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, including defence partnership.As a member of the European Union (EU), the Czech Republic supports cooperation activities between Vietnam and the EU in the field of defence as well as in negotiations towards the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, he said.-VNA