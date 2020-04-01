Vietnam determined to put COVID-19 pandemic under control
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, speaks at the meeting (Photo:VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will definitely control and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community if the directions of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control are properly and strictly followed, heard a meeting of the Steering Committee held in Hanoi on April 1 with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the committee, in the chair.
Participants said Vietnam has actively applied measures at an early date, and is also one of the few countries that suspend visa exemption and restrict entry.
The country has established mechanisms to detect infected people and those at risk of infection in order to quarantine them as quickly as possible. At present, attention is paid to monitoring cases related to Buddha bar in Ho Chi Minh City and Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, which have been identified as the main sources of infection.
Members of the committee said every citizen needs to strictly abide by disease prevention instructions of the health sector, especially minimising contacts and outings, and often washing hands with soap or disinfectant solution.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy affirmed that the outbreak at Bach Mai Hospital has been basically put under control.
Hanoi's hospitals currently have adequate facilities and equipment to treat 1,000 COVID-19 cases, Quy said, adding that the city’s testing capacity can reach about 1,800 samples per day.
The municipal authority has also built treatment plan in case the number of patients increase dramatically many times, he stressed.
The Steering Committee asked the Ministry of Health to mobilise more forces to coordinate with Hanoi to test all those related to Bach Mai Hospital as soon as possible./ .