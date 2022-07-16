Each product on show comes from a passion to introduce unique Vietnamese specialties to tourists at home and abroad. Fresh pineapples are processed to make dried fruit and juice. Accessories can be made from fibre extracted from pineapple leaves. Artistic tea bags are created from familiar plants.

Dishes and specialties linked with the culture and history of localities help impress foreign visitors and generate more income for farmers. They also contribute to realising the target of turning Vietnam into a “kitchen of the world”.

Representatives of more than 40 food processing companies actively discussed the conditions needed to help Vietnamese food items meet international standards./.

VNA