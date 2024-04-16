Sci-Tech Report on digital transformation 2023 launched The annual Report on Digital Transformation 2023 was launched by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) at a press conference in Hanoi on April 9, providing enterprises with an insight into the twin green and digital transition trend in the world.

Sci-Tech Building of legal corridor for AI development, application underway: Official The building of legal regulations related to virtual assistants in particular and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in general in Vietnam has been drastically implemented, said Deputy Minister of Information and Communications (MIC) Nguyen Phu Tien at a press conference in Hanoi on April 8.

Sci-Tech Viettel, VNPT win Vietnam's first 5G spectrum auctions The military-run telecom service provider Viettel and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) have recently won Vietnam's first successful auctions for 5G spectrum licenses, Director General of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management Le Van Tuan told a monthly press conference on April 8.

Sci-Tech Vietnam termed a bright spot in R&D field: RoK newspaper Vietnam is seen a next generation workshop and a growing market to become an advanced research and development (R&D) centre, said an article published by Dong-a Ilbo newspaper of the Republic of Korea (RoK).