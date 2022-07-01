Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva (left), Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (right) and UN High Commissioner for Human Right s Michelle Bachelet, Director General of the UN Office at Geneva.(Photo: VNA) Geneva (VNA) – It is necessary for the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to have members that have shown and are ready to act as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue like Vietnam, especially in the context of complicated developments in the world, and differences between countries and groups of nations, said President of the UNHRC Federico Villegas.



Villegas made the remark this during his meeting with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet on the occasion of the Vietnamese official’s attendance at the third working week of the 50th regular session of the UNHRC from June 27 to July 1 in Geneva, Switzerland.



Villegas said that the message “Mutual Respect. Dialogue and Cooperation. Ensuring All Human Rights, for All.” for Vietnam's candidacy for a member of the UNHRC in the 2023 –2025 term is the spirit that countries need to pursue when participating in the council.



Viet also had working sessions with



Vietnam has just successfully completed its term of non-permanent member of the UN Security



The Southeast Asian nation is currently running for membership of the UNHRC in the 2023 – 2025 term with many commitments and priorities.



UNOG General Director Valovaya appreciated Vietnamese senior leaders' recent attention and participation in international organisations within the UN system, affirming that UNOG will continue to support Vietnam in promoting the image of its land, people and cooperation potential at international organisations in Geneva.



She hoped that Vietnam will continue to ensure the full participation of people, organisations, non-governmental organisations, scholars and development partners in the process of policy and law making.



Ambassadors and heads of delegations of countries spoke highly of Vietnam’s activities at the UNHRC’s 50th session, as well as the country’s efforts and achievements in promoting socio-economic development and ensuring human rights.



They also proposed new directions to promote bilateral relations of their countries with Vietnam./.

VNA