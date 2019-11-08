Business EVN told to stick to tiered pricing model Vietnam Electricity (EVN) should stick to its tiered pricing model, said researchers in a conference on this week in Hanoi.

Business Livestock exports expected to fetch 1.2 billion USD this year The livestock and related sectors’ exports were worth 855.4 million USD in the first nine months of the year and is expected to reach 1.2 billion USD for the year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Mekong Delta needs to be innovative to overcome climate change The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Region needs to be more innovative in production to grow sustainably in the context of climate change and environmental and integration challenges, experts have said.