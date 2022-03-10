Society Another 300 Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine arrive home A Bamboo Airways flight carrying 300 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Poland safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the early morning of March 10.

Society Moc Chau’s out-of-season plums Plums that ripen between January and March on Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La are usually small in number and rather bitter. This year, however, thanks to favourable weather conditions, big, tasty plums are being ordered by traders visiting local orchards.

Society Vietnam on the right track in ensuring gender equality Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam, Ann Måwe, said she believes Vietnam has posted a range of achievements in ensuring gender equality and is on the right track in this endeavour.

Society Can Tho shakes hands with German organisation to promote people diplomacy, business development The Can Tho chapter of Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Germany's Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) and the Can Tho University on March 10 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in many areas, including people diplomacy and business.