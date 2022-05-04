World Japanese PM attaches importance to relations with Vietnam: Foreign Press Secretary Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio always attaches importance to the Japan-Vietnam relations, Foreign Press Secretary Ono Hikariko said while chairing a virtual press conference on May 1 announcing the initial results of the Japanese PM’s on-going official visit to Vietnam.

Malaysia's shooting team aims for satisfying results at SEA Games 31 Marksman Johnathan Wong is confident that the Malaysian national shooting team can achieve better results at the coming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after a comprehensive training, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported.

Vietnamese ambassador pays working visit to Brazilian state Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa paid a working visit to Amazonas state on April 25-28, in the framework of the working programme of the ASEAN Committee in Brazil (ACB).