Vietnam emerging as important economy in Southeast Asia: Indian expert
The visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio from April 30 to May 1, along with the visit by his predecessor Suga Yoshihide in 2020, showed that Vietnam is emerging as one of the promising important economies in Southeast Asia, commented Pankaj Jha, Director of Indian Jindal Global University’s Centre for Strategy and Security Research.
PM Kishida’s visit took place nearly five months after the Japan visit by Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in November 2021.
In his article run in website moderndiplomacy.eu, Pankaj Jha mentioned talks between PM Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida, in which PM Chinh highly valued Japanese investment in Vietnam.
Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Japanese PM Kishida Fumio (Photo: VNA)The scholar noted that the Japanese government leader’s visit aims to explore possibilities for cooperation between the two countries in areas of developing technology parks, software industry and export processing zones, bringing Vietnam into the Japanese trade network, vocational training and tourism promotion.
He added that the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the facilitation of regional trade is the priority of both Vietnamese and Japanese governments.
Jha highlighted that Vietnam is seeking to diversify its supply chain, adding that Vietnam and Japan can be seen as each other’s natural partner in strengthening regional security, trade, investment, innovation and research as well as promoting peace and prosperity in the region./.