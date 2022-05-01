The visit by the Japanese PM takes place when the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing robustly across the fields.

The visit is intended to deepen the Vietnam-Japan relations, promote the implementation of the outcomes of PM Chinh’s visit to Japan, enhance political trust between the two countries and the good relationship between the two governments.

Following the ceremony, the two Government leaders planted memorial trees in the compound of the Government Office.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed in depth the Vietnam-Japan bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual concern at their talks the same day.

They reached consensus on continuing to enhance political trust through maintaining high-level visits and contact and the effectiveness of cooperative and dialogue mechanisms.

They agreed to promote collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery, including in trade, investment, agriculture, energy and the environment.

They will speed up procedures so that Japan can declare opening up its market for Vietnam’s longan in September this year while continuing to facilitate the export to Japan of Vietnamese pomelo, avocado and rambutan.

The two sides will push ahead with collaboration in security-defence, UN peacekeeping operation and war consequences settlement in Vietnam, among others./.

VNA