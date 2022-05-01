Politics Prime Ministers of Vietnam, Japan hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio discussed in depth the Vietnam-Japan bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual concern at their talks in Hanoi on May 1.

Politics Cooperation possibilities for Japan, Vietnam limitless: Japanese PM Cooperation possibilities for Japan and Vietnam are limitless, said Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at a seminar on the two countries’ cooperation in technology renovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification on May 1.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts welcoming ceremony for Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on May 1 for Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and a high-level delegation of the Japanese Government who are here for an official visit from April 30-May 1. ​

Politics Vietnam-Japan: warm, sincere, trustful relationship Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had an informal meeting with his Japanese counterpart immediately after Prime Minister Kishida Fumio arrived in Hanoi for an official visit on April 30 evening.