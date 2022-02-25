Politics Senior Thai legislator hails cooperation with Vietnam’s National Assembly Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Supachai Phosu spoke highly of the cooperation between the legislative bodies of Thailand and Vietnam, while receiving newly-accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on February 24.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 25 The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc begins State visit to Singapore President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage arrived at the Changi international Airport at about 6:45 pm on February 24 (local time), starting a three-day State-level visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.