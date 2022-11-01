Vietnam enhances press cooperation with Cuba, RoK
Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan newspaper Le Quoc Minh (R) and President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta (Photo: nhandan)Hanoi (VNA) – Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper Le Quoc Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 31 for President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta.
Minh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, said the Party's mouthpiece is promoting the building of an inclusive and modern newsroom.
Apart from traditional publications, it is developing contents on digital platforms to attract readers, especially young ones, thereby improving the efficiency of news popularisation, he said.
The official stressed that the newspapers is considered a bright spot in digital transformation in Vietnam’s press system.
Nhan dan is ready to cooperate and share experience in fields of its strength with Cuban press agencies, including Prensa Latina, he said.
Acosta spoke highly of changes in Nhan dan newspaper and added that Prensa Latina will learn from experience and promote cooperation with Nhan dan, particularly in digital transformation.
He expressed his belief that collaboration between the two news agencies will further grow, contributing to ties between the two Parties and States.
Receiving a delegation from the Korea Press Foundation (KPF) the same day, Minh briefed his guests on the Vietnamese press as well as history and achievements of Nhan dan newspaper.
He stressed that visits and media conferences between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea have contributed to cementing ties among journalists and between their press sectors.
The host said he hopes the RoK will continue sharing experience and training skills for Vietnamese reporters in the near future.
KPF Business Director Lee Hee-yong expressed his wish that the two press sectors will continue stepping up their practical and effective collaboration, toward reaching a long-term coordination to further popularise information about Vietnam to Korean readers./.