Politics Senior Party officials of Vietnam, China hold talks Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, on November 1 had talks via videoconference with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Board of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s Politburo, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Secretary of the Beijing CPC Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Nepal promote cooperation in consular affairs The Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on October 31 handed over an appointment decision to honourary consul in Nepal Rajesh Kazi Shrestha.

Politics Chief of VPA general staff chairs rehearsals for AARM-30 opening, closing ceremonies Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence on October 31 chaired the rehearsals for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30) to be hosted by Vietnam next week.

Politics Three draft revised laws, one bill in focus of parliament on November 1 The draft revised laws on land, money laundering fight, and cooperatives and a bill on civil defence are under consideration at the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 1.