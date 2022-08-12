VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (left) presents a gift to the Hai Phong Municipal People's Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhan dan (People) Newspaper and the People’s Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 12 signed communication cooperation programmes for 2022-2025.



Speaking at the signing ceremony in Hai Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Do Manh Hien stressed that the programmes demonstrate the close cooperation between the city and VNA and Nhan dan, and suggested the press agencies continue to publish articles about the locality.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung briefed the participants on Hai Phong’s outstanding socio-economic achievements, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half of this year up 11% year-on-year, and budget collection exceeding 62 trillion VND (2.64 billion USD).



He attributed the achievements to significant contributions made by press agencies, especially VNA, that have played a role in local construction and development.



In her remarks, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang congratulated Hai Phong on its achievements, and thanked local leaders for their support to VNA reporters, especially its correspondents in Hai Phong.



The contents of cooperation should be concretised into annual working programmes, she suggested, adding that VNA departments and relevant departments and agencies of Hai Phong should enhance exchanges and cooperate closely to optimise the agreement.



Trang also noted her belief that the agreement will contribute to realising the city’s development plans in the time ahead, while helping VNA fulfill its information and communication tasks.



Under the agreement, VNA will popularise new viewpoints, guidelines, policies and regulations of the Government and the State towards Hai Phong, along with achievements recorded by the local Party Organisation, administration and people.



Information will be published on VNA outlets, including its portal https://news.vnanet.vn, Tin Tuc (The News) newspaper, e-newspaper VietnamPlus, The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, Vietnam News, Le Courrier du Vietnam, Vietnam Pictorial and TV channel (VNews).



Information about Hai Phong is presented in a variety of formats in Vietnamese, English, French, Russian, Spanish and Chinese./.