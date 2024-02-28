Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - By 2045, Vietnam will become an important link in the global semiconductor industry value chain with a contingent of engineers and experts capable of meeting the industry requirements in both quality and quantity, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

During a recent working session to collect opinions on the draft scheme on manpower development for the semiconductor industry till 2030, with a vision to 2045, Minister Dung said in the coming time, his ministry will garner feedbacks from stakeholders to finalise and submit the scheme to the Government in the first quarter, with a primary focus on fast-tracking the training of Vietnamese engineers proficient in modern semiconductor circuit design by 2030.

Beyond building a skilled workforce, Vietnam also plans to deeply engage in the semiconductor packaging and testing process, aiming to master part of the associated technology, as well as train 50,000 engineers to serve the industry across all stages of the value chain, he added.

Participants underscored the crucial role of the ministry as the leading agency responsible for coordinating the scheme implementation. The National Innovation Centre (NIC) was also commended for its role in developing the industry’s ecosystem and workforce through collaboration with organisations, enterprises and universities from countries with established semiconductor industries such as the US, Japan, Germany, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.

Recent collaborations spearheaded by the NIC with Cadence Design Systems, Arizona State University, FPT, and National Chiao Tung University (Taiwan) have resulted in the establishment of chip design training centres, training courses for lecturers and students, and supply of valuable resources such as software licenses, training programmes and scholarships to universities. These initiatives are seen as critical in laying the groundwork for the successful implementation of the scheme./.