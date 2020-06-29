This is the goal set in the Prime Minister’s Directive on several tasks and solutions for developing agro-forestry-fishery processing and agricultural mechanisation.

Over the last 10 years, the processing industry has posted a considerable growth rate of 5-7 percent annually, helping to raise agricultural exports to 41.2 billion USD in 2019 – ranking 15th in the world and second in Southeast Asia.

There are 7,500 businesses involved in agricultural processing across the country at present.

However to achieve the target set in the directive, the processing industry must optimise local comparative advantages and tap into potential to make breakthrough development, according to experts.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developemnt will also work with other ministries and sectors to develop human resources to prepare high-quality personnel for operating major processing plants./.

VNA