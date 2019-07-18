Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Yanai Tadashi, Chairman and CEO of Fast Retailing (Source: VNA)

- The Government and competent agencies of Vietnam pledge to create favourable conditions and business environment for Japanese enterprises to do business in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.The PM made the statement during his reception for Yanai Tadashi, Chairman and CEO of the Japanese group Fast Retailing in Hanoi on July 18, during which he affirmed Japan is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners.He praised business and investment activities of Fast Retailing in Vietnam, saying that with its population of over 96 million, Vietnam is a potential market for Japanese textiles and garment products.Operation of Japanese firms in Vietnam will contribute to strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries, he added.For his part, Yanai Tadashi said his firm will develop a retail system in Vietnam in the coming time, along with its apparel products.Since last November, Fast Retailing has provided training programmes for Vietnamese students in Japan and Southeast Asian nations, so as make them representatives of Fast Retailing not only in Vietnam but also other countries worldwide.He suggested the Vietnamese Government direct competent agencies to grant construction and retail licenses to the group, enabling it to expand investment and business activities in Vietnam.Prime Minister Phuc assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment, relevant ministries and sectors to deal with the group’s proposal.-VNA