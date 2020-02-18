Vietnam Fatherland Front asked to continue coordinating in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to continue coordinating with the Government in raising the public’s awareness about their role in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 epidemic, ensuring health and safety for themselves and the community.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The PM made the request at a working session with President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 18. The session aimed to review cooperation between the Government and the VFF in 2019 and outline key tasks for the cooperation in 2020.
The VFF reported that voters and people value the efforts and drastic actions made by the Government and the PM in governance in general and in responding to the COVID-19 epidemic in particular.
PM Phuc praised the direct contribution of the VFF Central Committee to national development in the past time.
He said the VFF should push ahead with implementing the instructions and directives of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on reforming the working methods of the VFF and political organisations, towards maximizing the position and role of the VFF in the political system and strengthening the national great solidarity bloc.
The PM also laid stress on the need to involve the public in mass movements, especially patriotic emulation campaigns, to fulfill socio-economic development plans for 2020, the five-year plan for 2016-2020 towards the successful organization of the 13th National Party Congress.
He said the VFF should further diversify its methods of operation, connect with ministries, sectors and local administrations, keep up to date with public opinion and the people’s aspiration, and well implement activities to solidify solidarity among ethnic groups, religions and overseas Vietnamese.
The Government leader reminded the VFF to actively work with State management agencies in settling complaints and petitions and promoting administrative reform./.
