The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has announced a credit package worth 5 trillion VND (215 million USD) for its individual customers hurt by the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reference exchange rate revised down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on February 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Ca Mau airport planned to serve 1 million passengers per year The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade the capacity of Ca Mau airport in the southernmost province of the same name to serve 1 million passengers per year by 2030.