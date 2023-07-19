Vietnam Fatherland Front leader meets overseas Vietnamese youths
OV youths visit the VFF museum (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a get-together in Hanoi on July 19 for overseas Vietnamese youths attending the 2023 Summer Camp.
Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy emphasised that the great national unity has always been identified by the Party as a strategic issue and a top task of the revolution, and the overseas Vietnamese community is an indispensable part of that great national unity bloc.
Stressing that overseas Vietnamese youths and students are the future of the overseas Vietnamese community, Thuy affirmed that as the "common house" of the great national unity bloc, the VFF has actively coordinated with the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in activities for them, including this summer camp.
He expressed his hope that participants in this event will contribute to stepping up the implementation of youth movements and connect with those in the homeland to create a network supporting each other.
On this occasion, Thuy awarded the VFF Central Committee’s Certificates of Merit to overseas Vietnamese youths with outstanding achievements in working and learning, and with great contributions to the homeland.
The 2023 Summer Camp, which is taking place in 10 localities across Vietnam from July 18 to August 2, offers a chance for 120 participants to visit relic sites and tourist attractions, and learn about culture, history and traditions of the country. The overseas Vietnamese youths can also partake in gratitude and memorial activities, hold exchanges with local youngsters, and join voluntary youth programmes and competitions, among others.
First held in 2004 by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the camp aims to connect Vietnamese young people from different parts of the world while fostering the pride that they have for their home country. Since then, it has brought thousands of outstanding overseas Vietnamese youngsters from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland./.