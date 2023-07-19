Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy and OV youths (Photo: VNA)

The 2023 Summer Camp, which is taking place in 10 localities across Vietnam from July 18 to August 2, offers a chance for 120 participants to visit relic sites and tourist attractions, and learn about culture, history and traditions of the country. The overseas Vietnamese youths can also partake in gratitude and memorial activities, hold exchanges with local youngsters, and join voluntary youth programmes and competitions, among others.First held in 2004 by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the camp aims to connect Vietnamese young people from different parts of the world while fostering the pride that they have for their home country. Since then, it has brought thousands of outstanding overseas Vietnamese youngsters from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland./.