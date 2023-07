OV youths visit the VFF museum (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a get-together in Hanoi on July 19 for overseas Vietnamese youths attending the 2023 Summer Camp.Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy emphasised that the great national unity has always been identified by the Party as a strategic issue and a top task of the revolution, and the overseas Vietnamese community is an indispensable part of that great national unity bloc.Stressing that overseas Vietnamese youths and students are the future of the overseas Vietnamese community, Thuy affirmed that as the "common house" of the great national unity bloc, the VFF has actively coordinated with the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in activities for them, including this summer camp.He expressed his hope that participants in this event will contribute to stepping up the implementation of youth movements and connect with those in the homeland to create a network supporting each other.On this occasion, Thuy awarded the VFF Central Committee’s Certificates of Merit to overseas Vietnamese youths with outstanding achievements in working and learning, and with great contributions to the homeland.