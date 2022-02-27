– Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai had a working session with Chief Executive Director of the People’s Association (PA) of Singapore Lim Hock Yu in the city state on February 25.The two sides expressed their delight at the singing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the exchange programme for 2022 - 2024, noting that this is a basis for them to share experience to help bolster the two peoples’ friendship and the Vietnam - Singapore strategic partnership in a result-oriented manner.Tai, who was accompanying Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a State visit to Singapore from February 24 to 26, held that apart from maintaining high-level mutual visits, it is also necessary to exchange experience in connecting and building communities, encouraging people to engage in social management, and linking people and the government. He also suggested boosting dissemination about traditions, history, and culture to the two peoples.He asked the PA and the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs to increase assistance in foreign language training and share experience in connecting and building communities with the VFF staff in the time ahead.Showing his support for his guest’s opinions, Lim called on both sides to further enhance coordination to carry out the freshly signed MoU and Tai’s proposals.At the meeting, the two officials invited the VFF and the PA to send delegations to each other in 2022./.