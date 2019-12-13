Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on December 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND/USD on December 13, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Gardens prepare for Lunar New Year Taking advantage of favorable weather, gardeners in Da Nang are busy tending to flowers and ornamental plants to meet consumer demand for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Business ADB raises growth forecasts for Vietnam in 2019 and 2020 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised up its growth forecasts for Vietnam from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent for 2019 and from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent for 2020.

Business Qualcomm asked to support Vietnam’s technology eco-system Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh has called on the US-based Qualcomm Incorporated to continue assisting Vietnam in developing its technology eco-system.