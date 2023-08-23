Delegates vist a booth at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition – Vietfish 2023 kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23.

Nguyen Thi Thu Sac, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), said under the theme of “Asia’s Home of Seafood”, the event, the biggest of its kind in Vietnam, is a venue for managers, retailers, suppliers, manufacturers, and exporters to meet, introduce new technology, and seek cooperation opportunities.

After 24 editions, Vietfish has become a traditional event of the industry, gathering quintessence in the entire chain from feed, seed, farming, processing, export, and ancillary service units for the industry.



Vietfish 2023 gathers more than 420 booths run by businesses from 14 countries and territories. Several sideline activities will be held during the three-day event, including conferences and symposiums to help enterprises in the sector catch up with the latest trend and market information.

The exhibition runs until August 25./.