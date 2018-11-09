A booth at the Vietnam Food Expo 2017 (Source: foodexpo.vn)

– The Vietnam Foodexpo 2018, the biggest of its kind serving the agro-fishery and food industry in Vietnam, will run in Ho Chi Minh City from November 14 to 17.The expo will feature 600 stalls, operated by 450 firms from 31 Vietnamese localities and 23 foreign countries and territories across the globe. It will showcase fruit-based products, beverages, food materials, processed food, and food processing machines.On the sidelines, there will also be the Vietnam Food Forum 2018, a seminar promoting investment in the food processing industry, and an international cooking event, among others.Dutch Consul-General in Ho Chi Minh City Carel Richter said that, as guests of honour, enterprises from the Netherlands will bring farm produce and specialties of their homeland to the expo.The diplomat added that an expert delegation from the Netherlands’ Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority will pay a working visit to the event, sharing their experiences in IT application in farm produce trade, food supply chain-building, and food safety management.During its course, the expo will open for commercial guests during the first three days and for all visitors on the final day. –VNA