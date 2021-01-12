Environment Infographic Nine million more Vietnamese people no longer breathe indoor polluted air According to the State of Global Air 2020 Report by the Health Effects Institute and Institue for Health Metrics and Evaluation, total number of people breathing indoor polluted air resulted from the use of solid fuels for cooking in Vietnam has decreased by nine million people in 2010-2019 period.

Environment Infographic Thung Nham Bird Park The Thung Nham Bird Park, 12km from Ninh Binh city, is part of the Trang An Landscape Complex and beside Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourism site.

Environment Infographic Alarming numbers of ocean trash The amount of plastic waste dumping into the ocean is likely to triple in the next 20 years unless governments and businesses around the world take drastic action to reduce plastic production.