Vietnam forest facts and figures over years
The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.
Source: VNA
Infographic2020 FDI attraction hits 28.35 billion USD
Foreign investors had poured more than 28.5 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year.
InfographicNine million more Vietnamese people no longer breathe indoor polluted air
According to the State of Global Air 2020 Report by the Health Effects Institute and Institue for Health Metrics and Evaluation, total number of people breathing indoor polluted air resulted from the use of solid fuels for cooking in Vietnam has decreased by nine million people in 2010-2019 period.
InfographicThung Nham Bird Park
The Thung Nham Bird Park, 12km from Ninh Binh city, is part of the Trang An Landscape Complex and beside Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourism site.
InfographicVietnam's national parks named as ASEAN Heritage Parks
Vietnam is home to the most ASEAN Heritage Parks in the region, with 10 parks recognised.
InfographicAlarming numbers of ocean trash
The amount of plastic waste dumping into the ocean is likely to triple in the next 20 years unless governments and businesses around the world take drastic action to reduce plastic production.
InfographicCan Gio biosphere reserve
Can Gio biosphere reserve is formed on the vast delta of three rivers: Dong Nai, Saigon and Vam Co.