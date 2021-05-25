Politics President holds phone talks with top Chinese leader President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping affirmed the significance of the Vietnam-China relationship in each country’s foreign policy during their phone talks on May 24.

Politics Vietnam’s general elections grab international media’s attention Vietnam’s general elections have grabbed attention of global and regional media outlets which highlighted the event’s importance to the country, the special circumstances of the elections and the role of the new legislature to the national development.

Politics Solidarity, national pride, people’s trust enhanced after elections: NEC official The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23 were a success, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong has affirmed.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's elections wrap up in success Vietnam's elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Council on May 23 wrapped up in success.