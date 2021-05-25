Vietnam, France bolster defence cooperation
Vietnam and France have enjoyed positive strides in their relations, especially in defence, over the years, thereby strengthening the strategic partnership, Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang has said.
Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) hosts French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery (Photo: VNA)
He made the remark while hosting a reception for French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery in Hanoi on May 24.
At the reception, the Vietnamese minister underlined that due attention has been paid to the bilateral defence cooperation, which has been constantly promoted through the effective implementation of the agreement on defence cooperation between the nations and specialised agreements signed in the exchange of delegations, training, military medicine, hydro-geography and United Nations peacekeeping.
He spoke highly of the countries’ cooperation at multilateral forums and welcomed France’s standpoint on the region, voicing his hope that the countries will continue working together in a more effective manner, thus contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.
For his part, Warnery believed that in his new position as Defence Minister of Vietnam, Giang will make further significant contributions to the development and cooperation between the two countries and armies.
The two sides agreed to maintain exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high level, in a suitable form in line with COVID-19 developments. They will continue to bolster efficient cooperation fields and seek new ones which match demand and capacity of each side.
The countries also consented to organise activities marking the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-France defence cooperation (1991-2021)./.