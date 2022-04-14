Vietnam Furniture Matching Week kicks off in HCM City
The Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City kicked off the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week in HCM City on April 13.
The second edition gathers over 800 representatives from over 450 businesses in the handicraft and wood industry.
The event, which lasts to April 20, includes many face-to-face and online activities aimed at connecting local manufacturers in the wood industry with international buyers as well as support service providers.
One of the highlights is the “Furniture Sourcing Day” on April 13 and 14, aiming to support local manufacturers to find business partners.
“Café Connection” is taking place on April 14 to help manufacturers and customers expand their trading network through specialised topics such as indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, sofa and kitchen cabinets.
Besides, online activities, which take place throughout the trade show on the hopefairs.com platform, will create a modern trading environment for local manufacturers to approach buyers around the world.
Aside from B2B matching activities, seminars during the event will provide the latest and essential information as well as measures for businesses to be able to better adapt to the new situation. Participants will get updated on such topics like logistics trends in the new situation and digital transformation for the furniture industry among others./.