Business Vietnam’s largest auto show to return in October The Vietnam Motor Show (VMS), the largest of its kind in Vietnam, will return this October following two years of postponement due to the COVID-19 impact.

Business Q1 foreign investment into real estate surpasses last year’s figure Foreign investment poured into real estate hit almost 2.7 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, outpacing the figure of the entire 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Capital mobilisation through corporate bonds may decrease sharply The scale of capital mobilisation through corporate bonds is forecast to decrease sharply, but there will be a drastic change in quality, according to a study on the corporate bond market by FiinRatings.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 14, down 2 VND from the previous day.