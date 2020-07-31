Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,213 VND per USD on July 31, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Deputy PM urges transport sector to accelerate public investment disbursement Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on July 30 urged the transport sector to speed up the implementation of major projects and public investment disbursement in the time ahead.

Business Project to enhance capacity of cooperatives in forestry development reviewed A conference was held in Hanoi on July 30 to evaluate the results of the first phase in 2020 of the project “Capacity building for the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance in forestry development and participation in the national climate agenda” and propose activities for the next phase.

Business Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, Stefanie Stallmeister, World Bank Acting Country Director for Vietnam, has said.