Culture - Sports Salonpas HCMC Marathon 2023 opens The Salonpas HCMC Marathon opened on January 7 in the Phu My Hung Urban Area of the country's southern economic hub with the participation of 10,000 local and foreign runners.

Culture - Sports Nearly 3,500 runners attend Vietnam Trail Marathon Nearly 3,500 runners from 32 countries and territories were present in Moc Chau district, the northwestern province of Son La on January 7 to participate in Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) 2023.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to launch firework displays in 30 locations Fireworks will light up the skies over 30 locations in all 30 districts and town of Hanoi during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, Vietnam’s largest national holiday, the municipal People’s Committee announced on January 6.

Videos Can Tho: Lantern festival lights up Ninh Kieu night ​ The 5th “Tourism Festival - Ninh Kieu Lantern Night” kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 5 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.