Vietnam gains broadcast rights for 32nd SEA Games
The Vietnam Cable Television Corporation (VTVcab) has become the first in the country to hold the broadcast rights for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia.
Speaking in Hanoi on January 7, Chairman of VTVcab Hoang Ngoc Huan said his company pledges that viewers nationwide can watch the biggest regional sporting event. It will also take part in producing programmes reflecting sideline events of the Games.
The firm is also ready to assist the Cambodian side in producing shows on the 32nd SEA Games, he added.
Meanwhile, a representative of On Media thanked the SEA Games 32 organising committee for choosing the company as the distributor of the Games broadcast rights on different media platforms in the territory of Vietnam.
On Media will popularise not only the Games but also the land and people of Cambodia to Vietnamese viewers, the company said.
SEA Games 32, slated for May 2023, is the first of its kind to take place in Cambodia./.