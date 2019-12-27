Culture - Sports Vietnam eyes more berths at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Vietnam’s sport sector will strive to have more athletes eligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan, heard a conference of the Vietnam Sports Administration in Hanoi on December 26.

Culture - Sports Singing contest boosts Vietnam-China ties Five singers will represent Vietnam in the final round of the Vietnam - China Friendship Singing Contest 2019 in Hanoi on December 28.