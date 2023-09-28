Environment Plastic waste management app contest launched in tourism sector A contest on plastic waste management applications in the tourism sector was launched on September 28, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Environment ADB helps promote sustainable, inclusive water sector in Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further strengthen their cooperation in promoting a sustainable and inclusive water sector in Vietnam, according to an ADB press release.

Environment Vietnam continues completing JETP resource mobilisation plan To implement the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), Vietnam is drafting a JETP Resource Mobilisation Plan (RMP).

Environment Five northern buffed-cheeked gibbons released into Ta Dung national park The Ta Dung National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, in collaboration with the Binh Duong Forest Ranger Department and the Wildlife At Risk (WAR) organisation, released five northern buffed-cheeked gibbons (scientifically known as Nomascus annamensis) back into their natural habitat on September 27.