Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19
Vietnam had no COVID-19 cases to report on June 5 morning, marking it 50 days in a row without new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Students clean their hands with sanitiser before entering classrooms (Photo: VNA)
Among the total 328 cases, 188 were imported and quarantined right upon arrival.
Currently, 8,143 people having close contact or entering pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and home.
The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 302 patients have been given all-clear, making up 92.1 percent of the total infections.
It added that 26 patients are being treated at health facilities, including seven who tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and seven twice or more./.