– The Vietnamese Embassy in the Switzerland, as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB), has hosted the fifth meeting of the committee in 2020 to review the working term of Vietnam as the chair of the committee and hand over the role to the Philippine Embassy.The meeting brought together ambassadors and representatives from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar in Bern and Geneva.Participants at the meeting discussed a report summarising Vietnam’s activities in the last six months of 2020 when Vietnam played the role as the chair of the committee.They lauded the efforts, dynamism and creativity of Vietnam in holding many in-person and online meetings and activities, as well as the country’s successes in keeping effective coordinating relations with the Swiss Foreign Ministry and Parliament’s External Relations Committee as well as pharmaceuticals firm Novartis.