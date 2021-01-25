Business SSI announces outstanding 2020 results SSI Securities Corporation reported strong growth last year, with pre-tax profits growing by 54.4 percent to nearly 1.56 trillion VND (67.57 million USD) and income by 43.4 percent to 4.528 trillion VND (195.5 million USD).

Business HCM City, southern provinces step up efforts against fake goods Officers tasked with preventing fake goods, trade fraud and smuggling in Ho Chi Minh City and southern border provinces have been forced to work hard ahead of Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 12 this year.

Business Quang Ninh eyes becoming dynamic sea-based economic hub The authorities of Quang Ninh province said the locality has outlined various solutions to expand its sea-based economy, with the focus sharpened on tourism, sea services, and coastal industries that are environmentally friendly.