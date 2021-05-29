Vietnam has 87 new COVID-19 cases to report on May 29 morning
Vietnam logged 87 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker at a hospital in Tan Phu district, HCM City receives necessities for patients when the hospital is locked down (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam logged 87 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the total, 57 were reported in Bac Giang, 27 in Bac Ninh, one in Bac Lieu, one in Gia Lai, and one in Hanoi’s Hospital K.
As of May 29 morning, Vietnam documented a total of 6,657 COVID-19 cases, including 5,164 domestically-transmitted and 1,493 imported ones.
Report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,896 recoveries and 47 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 112 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice, and 70 thrice.
There are 161,445 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine nationwide./.
Of the total, 57 were reported in Bac Giang, 27 in Bac Ninh, one in Bac Lieu, one in Gia Lai, and one in Hanoi’s Hospital K.
As of May 29 morning, Vietnam documented a total of 6,657 COVID-19 cases, including 5,164 domestically-transmitted and 1,493 imported ones.
Report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,896 recoveries and 47 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 112 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice, and 70 thrice.
There are 161,445 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine nationwide./.