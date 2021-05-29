Health Vietnam records 174 COVID-19 cases on May 28 afternoon Vietnam recorded 174 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19 vaccine fund raises 185 billion VND Minister of Heath Nguyen Thanh Long on May 28 received 185 billion VND (8.01 million USD) in donations from businesses for Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine fund.

Health Ministry instructs factories how to stay safe amid pandemic Inspections conducted by the Ministry of Health at more than 200 factories and companies showed the limited capacity of some facilities in COVID-19 prevention and control work, said Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen on May 27.