Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1.2 million hectares out of Vietnam’s total natural land area of over 33 million hectares have not been used yet, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).



Agricultural land covers nearly 28 million hectares and the area of non-agricultural land was approximately 4 million hectares, it said in an announcement on land inventory results in 2020.



The ministry asked the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to publicise data on land inventory in 2020 which will be used consistently throughout the country.



Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has requested the MoNRE to review and announce the land inventory results and take responsibility for the accuracy of the data.



The ministry will propose policies and measures aimed at strengthening State management over land and promoting land use efficiency based on the collected data.

The MoNRE will also provide guidance for agencies and localities in making provincial-level land use plans for 2021-2025 as well as adjusting district-level land use plans for 2021-2030, ensuring that land resources are used effectively for right purposes./.