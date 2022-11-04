Vietnam hopes for further support from ILO: ambassador
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has told Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo that Vietnam hopes for the organisation’s strengthened cooperation and practical support, during their meeting in Geneva.
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (Photo: VNA)
Congratulating Houngbo for becoming the 11th Director-General of the ILO, Ambassador Mai briefed the ILO leader on Vietnam’s efforts to join ILO conventions and implement projects and programmes on labour management and decent work.
She spoke highly of the ILO's coordination and support in carrying out the country cooperation on decent work as well as ILO technical assistance through projects, programmes and activities to strengthen institution and enhance the capacity in labour and employment management.
Highlighting that promoting the right to decent work, one of the fundamental rights of human, is one of the priorities of Vietnam as a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure, the Vietnamese diplomat said Vietnam hopes to receive ILO collaboration in implementing this priority.
For his part, Houngbo said he is impressed with the socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained, and congratulated Vietnam on being elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.
He lauded Vietnam’s progress in perfecting labour laws, joining ILO conventions and complying with international labour standards.
He affirmed his support and willingness to assist Vietnam in areas of Vietnam’s interest such as strengthening law enforcement mechanisms, promoting decent work, building and renovating the social security system, improving the quality of human resources, and formalising the informal economic sector.
Gilbert F. Houngbo, former Prime Minister of Togo, was elected as the ILO’s 11th Director-General by the organisation’s Governing Body in March 2022, for a five-year term. He took office in October 2022./.