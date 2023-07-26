Vietnam hopes for Japan support in improving law enforcement capacity
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General To Lam (R) shakes hands with Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception for visiting Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi, in Hanoi on July 26.
The Vietnamese minister appreciated the working visit by Tadashi to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, expressing his belief that the trip will contribute to strengthening the Vietnam-Japan cooperation and improving social welfare for the two countries' people, especially in the field of ensuring a green environment towards a green life.
Lam suggested JBIC prioritise non-refundable official development assistance (ODA) capital for Vietnam, focusing on projects to ensure energy security, economic development and environmental protection, including providing modern equipment and technologies to help the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's forces improve their quality supervision, inspection and assessment capacity and ensure security in the fields of environmental protection and green energy.
He expressed his hope that Tadashi, as Special Advisor to the Japanese Government, will advise the Japanese government to support the Vietnamese ministry in training projects to better law enforcement capacity and crime combat; and aid projects in the fields of fire prevention and fighting and rescue, cyber security, and terrorism prevention and control.
For his part, Tadashi affirmed that with high political determination and the support of the governments and people of the two countries, the Vietnam-Japan relations will become closer, with more practical cooperation activities in the future, contributing to shaping the bilateral relationship in the next 50 years on the basis of the extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia./.