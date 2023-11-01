The Party chief briefed his guest on marked achievements Vietnam has recorded after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Reform), national development goals set out at the 13th National Party Congress, and the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations.He also spoke of major directions and measures to bring the bilateral relations to a new height in the new period, including exchanges and cooperation between the CPV and the Mongolian People's Party, and strengthening comprehensive cooperation for the sake of the two countries' people as well as for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large.For his part, Khurelsukh congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in reform and socialism building, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV headed by Trong, the country will successfully materialise the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and achieve targets set for 2030 and 2045.Mongolia always cherishes the good traditional friendship between the two countries, and considers Vietnam a leading partner in Southeast Asia, he said, noting his hope for stronger relations between the two Parties, contributing to consolidating the political foundation of the bilateral relations.Agreeing with Trong's views on major measures to foster the relationship, Khurelsukh emphasised his desire to work together Vietnam to elevate it to a new height./.