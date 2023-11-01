Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation with Mongolia: Party chief
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Party, State and people of Vietnam always want to practically promote bilateral comprehensive cooperation with Mongolia, a traditional friend, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Hanoi on November 1.
The host leader affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the sentiments and valuable support of the Mongolian Government and people during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and development.
Trong expressed his belief that Khurelsukh's Vietnam visit will contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries, especially when they are working towards the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.
The Party chief briefed his guest on marked achievements Vietnam has recorded after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Reform), national development goals set out at the 13th National Party Congress, and the country's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations.
He also spoke of major directions and measures to bring the bilateral relations to a new height in the new period, including exchanges and cooperation between the CPV and the Mongolian People's Party, and strengthening comprehensive cooperation for the sake of the two countries' people as well as for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large.
For his part, Khurelsukh congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in reform and socialism building, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV headed by Trong, the country will successfully materialise the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and achieve targets set for 2030 and 2045.
Mongolia always cherishes the good traditional friendship between the two countries, and considers Vietnam a leading partner in Southeast Asia, he said, noting his hope for stronger relations between the two Parties, contributing to consolidating the political foundation of the bilateral relations.
Agreeing with Trong's views on major measures to foster the relationship, Khurelsukh emphasised his desire to work together Vietnam to elevate it to a new height./.